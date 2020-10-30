Patricia Ann (Raymond) Vadeboncoeur, 73, a longtime resident of Somerset, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Richard W. Vadeboncoeur, to whom she was married for 51 years. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John Raymond and the late Jeannette (Guinen) Raymond. She was a 1965 graduate of BMC Durfee High School in Fall River. She spent many years as a devoted caregiver to her family and particularly her grandchildren. Before this she was an assembler at Sil-Med in Taunton and at Data Packaging in Somerset and also as a hairdresser at Mae's House of Beauty in Somerset. Patricia was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church. In her free time she was an avid reader, loved watching crime stories on television and also completing crossword puzzles. She is survived by a son, Brian J. Vadeboncoeur of Somerset; a daughter, Denise Cunha and her husband Paul also of Somerset; two brothers John Raymond of Somerset & Donald Raymond of Fall River; and two loving grandchildren, Matthew & Nicholas Cunha. A time visitation and remembrance will be held, Wednesday, November 4th from 5-8pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, subject to social distancing and mask requirements. For facility directions or to leave an on-line condolence plese go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
.