Patricia Beauregard of Seattle Washington passed on April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary (Callahan) and father Clement Beauregard. Graduated from Durfee class of 53. Pat grew up in the Corky Row Neighborhood. She is preceded in death by her brothers; Ronald, Clement, Milton and Jimmy. She is survived by her son Jon Dowd and her daughter Veronica Dowd of Seattle, WA and her sister, Marilyn, of Bothell WA. Patricia is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Her remains will be interred at St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in The Herald News on June 15, 2019
