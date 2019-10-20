|
|
Patricia D. (Donovan) Fadden, age 81 of Swansea, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Clifton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somerset. She was the wife of the late Korean War Veteran Duncan V. Fadden. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late M. Francis and Grace (Fielden) Donovan, she spent most of her life as a resident of Swansea. She was a graduate of the former Sacred Hearts Academy class of 1956 and earned her Bachelors Degree from Trinity College in Washington DC. Mrs. Fadden was an Educator for 43 years, having taught at the Luther Elementary School, Mason Barney Elementary School and Case Junior High School and considered all of her students her kids. Mrs. Fadden especially loved running into her former students around town and seeing that they were doing well. She was an avid golfer in her youth, gave swimming lessons at Swansea Town Beach while in high school and taught CCD at St. Dominics Church. Mrs. Fadden was a member of the Classy Ladies Womens Club and loved her miniature Schnauzers. Mrs. Fadden is survived by her son, Stephen V. Fadden of Swansea; two grandsons, Evan Goodro and his wife Alicia and Erik Stone; one great granddaughter, Olivia Goodro; a nephew, Mark Fadden and several cousins. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to, St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea, MA 02777. For online tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 20, 2019