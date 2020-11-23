1/
Patricia J. Charest
Patricia J. (Parker) Charest RN, 77, beloved wife of 54 years to Roger Charest of St. Lucie, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 22, 1943 in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Milton Parker. Patty is survived by husband Roger Charest, daughter, Debbie (Charest) Hogsten and her husband, Woodie, son Richard Charest and sonTodd Charest and his wife Susan and all her grandchildren Kaitlyn Saliba, Trevor Hogsten, Wesley Hogsten, Addison Charest, Andrew Charest, Noah Charest and predeceased by granddaughter, Hannah Charest. Pattys great-grandchildren are Emerson and Owen Saliba; Sister-in-Law-Doris Minor (predeceased by brother-in-law John Minor), niece Caroline Furtado (husband, Mark Furtado), nephews Christopher Minor and Greg Minor (wife, Laurie Minor). A Funeral Mass is being planned to be held at a future time. Those who wish to remember Patty in a special way, can contribute to St Jude (https://www.stjude.org/ donate/donate-to-st-jude.html) or Treasure Coast Hospice (https://www.treasurehealth. org/292/Donate) Pattys affectious joy will be missed | however her love will endure and it will be carried in the hearts of all those who had the honor of meeting such a beautiful soul.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 23, 2020.
