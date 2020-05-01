|
Patricia M. Daly, 91, passed away peacefully at home, on April 3, 2020, in Murrells Inlet, SC., with her family at her side. Pat was born in Fall River Mass to the late Mary E. Lee and William M. Aylward. She attended St. Marys Cathedral Grammar School and Sacred Heart Academy. She was a graduate of Immaculata University in Paoli, PA, with a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation, she was employed as a dietician at St. Annes Hospital and was a vocational teacher at Diman Vocational Tech. Pat married Richard H. Daly, also of Fall River. They lived in many places including Fall River, Havertown, PA, Plainville, MA and retired to SC. She was a loving wife and devoted mother of 2 daughters, Debra Daly and Mary Pat (Daly) Bauso. Patsy loved music, especially the piano, which she played all her life, and also loved to sing and dance. She was a communicant of St. Michael Catholic Church, Murrells Inlet, SC Pat is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard H. Daly, daughters, Debra and Mary Pat, her sister- in- law, Mary Daly Reynolds of Fall River, niece Lisa Reynolds Collins of San Francisco and nephew, John (Jay) Daly of Fall River. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, a funeral service will be held at a later date with arrangements being conducted by Goldfinch Beach Chapel of Murrells Inlet, SC
Published in The Herald News on May 1, 2020