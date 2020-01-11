|
Patricia M. Wardell, 78, of Providence, RI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the beloved daughter of the late Howard and Elizabeth (Murray) Wardell. Patti was an exemplary Catholic and an outstanding educator. She was a graduate of Bryant College (now Bryant University) and earned a Doctorate in Education Administration at Boston University. Patti began her teaching career at Cranston East High School in Rhode Island, where she taught English and Business Subjects. Shortly thereafter, she joined the English Department faculty at Park View Middle School in Cranston, where she taught English and Computer Studies. Later, she became the English Department Chairperson at Park View Middle School. Her career as an educator in the Cranston Public Schools spanned thirty-two years. For three years, Patti served as an Education Coordinator in the Alan Feinstein School. For the past 14 years, before retiring in 2019, she served as Principal of Holy Name School, Fall River, MA. Patti was a devoted daughter and a helpful sister. She leaves a sister, Mary Elizabeth Wardell of Providence, RI. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 am at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street, Fall River, MA. Burial following in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 pm in the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman Street, Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Patricia M. Wardell Scholarship, made payable to Holy Name School - Dr. Wardell Scholarship, may be submitted to Holy Name School, 850 Pearce Street, Fall River, MA. https://tb2cdn.schoolwebmasters.com/accnt_362188/site_362189/Documents/Dr-Patricia-M-Wardell-Scholarship.pdf. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 11, 2020