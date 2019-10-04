|
Patrick D. Viveiros, age 79, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Born and raised in Fall River, a son of the late Solomon and Evangeline (Machado) Viveiros he resided in Wareham, MA for many years before relocating to Ft. Lauderdale in 1993. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School he earned his bachelors degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps he served during Vietnam. He worked as a Real Estate Agent for over 20 years before he retired in 2005. An avid reader he also enjoyed sailing his boat whenever and wherever he could. He is survived by three brothers, James Viveiros and his long-time companion Joan Fiddler of Swansea, Russell Viveiros of New Hampshire and Thomas Viveiros and his wife Pauline of Swansea; one, sister, Rita Broom and her husband Mel of West Warwick; his longtime companion, Roberta Auciella and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Clarence 'Larry' Viveiros. His visiting hours will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12:00 | 4:00 pm in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea with a Funeral Service at 3:00 pm. For directions and tributes, please visit www.waring- sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 4, 2019