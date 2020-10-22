Patrick W. Albin, 54, of Fall River passed away October 19, 2020 after he succumbed to injuries suffered from a tragic motor vehicle accident. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Leo F., Sr. and Helen (Krupa) Albin. A lifelong resident of Fall River, Mr. Albin graduated from Durfee High School in 1984 and went on to work at St. Annes Hospital for 32 years. He was a lifelong fan and avid collector of Kiss memorabilia which lead to him become a leading member of the Kiss Army fan club. He also wrote a book about the band. He was known for his passion for music, song writing, playing guitar, classic rock artistry, photo editing and above all else caring for his family. Survivors include his sister: Patricia Trish Taveira (husband: Louis) of Somerset; his brothers: Leo F. Chick Albin, Jr. (wife: Catherine) of Warwick, Robert Bob Albin of Fall River, John Jack Albin (wife: Patti) of Swansea and Timothy Albin (wife: Theresa) of Somerset; his aunt: Beatrice Krupa of Fall River; his cousins: Donna Pigeon of Fall River, Kathy Cabeceiras of Somerset and Karen Evans of Fall River; as well as nieces: Christine Halliwell, Tracey Goncalves, Ashlee Hathaway, Brittanee Albin, Courtnee Albin, Jessica Albin, and Karissa Albin and nephews Michael Taveira and T.J. Albin, as well as, several great nieces and great nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, October 24, 202o at 9:30 AM from the Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River, MA 02721. Interment will be private. Calling hours will be held Saturday morning from 8:30 | 9:30 AM, prior to Mass. www.BoykoMemorial.com