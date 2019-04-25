|
|
Paul A. Hebert, 83, of Westport, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the husband of the late Ann M. (Courtemanche) Hebert. Mr. Hebert was born in Fall River, son of the late Roland A. and Ruth G. (Bradley) Hebert and had been a lifelong resident of Westport. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country as a Master Chief of the Seabees in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement in 2000, he was the owner/operator of Roland Hebert, Inc. of Westport. Mr. Hebert was a member of the Noquochoke Lodge A.F. & A.M. and the V.F.W. Ouellette Post 8502, both of Westport. He enjoyed collecting antique cars but most of all, loved being with his family. Survivors include his son: Paul R. Hebert and his companion Cheryl Servant of Westport; his daughter: Kathleen A. Silveira and her fiance Richard Dauteuil of Westport; 3 brothers: Roland A. Hebert, Jr. of FL, Philip Hebert of Westport and David Hebert of Swansea; 3 grandchildren: Randy Medeiros, Glen Wordell and Cole Hebert; 2 great grandchildren: Callie Wordell and Capri Wordell; his companion: Maureen Bardsley, along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Frank Hebert and Ruth Adams. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 25, 2019