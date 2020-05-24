|
Paul Charles Dusoe, age 56, died unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. Paul is the son of the late Harold J "Duke" Dusoe and Joan "Irish" (Coogan) Dusoe. Paul attended Holy Name School and graduated from Bishop Stang High School. Paul furthered his education at Bristol Community College and completed numerous certifications with Meineke Muffler. Paul owned and operated Broadway Auto Parts, Meineke Muffler, and Swedes Caf. As a young boy, Paul loved to play baseball and attended Ted Williams Camp in the summer. Paul always enjoyed summers at Long Pond or sitting quietly at Westport Harbor and then catching a sunset. Paul loved to ski in the winter, and it was not unusual for him to seize the opportunity to try new things, like skiing in Switzerland. He loved to go on cruises with his family to enjoy the quality time. Paul embraced any opportunity to spend time with his family to celebrate. Paul was a selfless man that always gave more than he got. He loved to make people happy! At age 10, Paul traveled every weekend with his Dad and learned the automotive business. There was "nothing that Paul could not fix." He had a keen mind and incredible patience to tackle any project. Paul worked side by side with his Dad throughout his teen years and was a quick learner and people's person. He helped build the familys auto parts business, Broadway Auto Parts, from one store to four stores. Paul was extremely talented and was able to not only identify the parts your vehicle may need, but he could install the parts, and ensure a familys safety. It was not unusual for anyone to be a repeat customer as Pauls "friendly eyes and con-tagious smile topped with his dimples" were a perfect combination to return to see him. Paul also drove race cars at Seekonk Speedway as a Meineke representative and did well. Paul was married to his late wife, Jeanette in 1991. The pair had a daughter, Ashley, who was the sun-shine of their life. Shortly after their marriage, they bought Swedes Caf and they were the first caf in Fall River to have "Special Flavored Coffee." Paul was not afraid to work hard and he easily balanced the three businesses while being an excellent father. He took pride in Ashley, he and Jeanette also coached her youth soccer and softball teams. Paul loved to take Ashley and her friends out on their boat and spoil them, it was not unusual for Paul to have their home full of children, all the time. Paul adored Ashley and wanted to give her every opportunity to be the "best that she could be." Paul was and always will be her biggest cheerleader, and he was thrilled to watch her grow into a beautiful young woman. Paul has been an instrumental figure in the Fall River and surrounding communities as a mentor and sponsor to many people strug-gling with recovery. Paul was always available and willing to help at a moments notice to any-one that needed or wanted help. Paul was an exceptional public speaker and motivated many people as he described himself as just another "Bozo on the bus." Paul has always ensured that the local city shelters have had food, clothing, and transportation for anyone in need. Paul has always been an "old soul" who believes in paying it forward and not forgetting where you came from. Paul leaves behind his daughter, Ashley Marie, and her fianc, Evan Tabicas, his beloved dog "Envy," and his step daughter, Amanda Costa. Paul is survived by his six siblings: Michael Dusoe, Joanne Marshall, Dianne ONeill, Marybeth Suneson, Nancy Norwood, and Sharlene Swainamer. Paul also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and his extended family which in-cludes the Long family, the Mitchell family, the Rourke family and the Coogan family. A Memo-rial Mass for Pauls relatives and friends to attend, will be will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Herren Project, P.O. Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871 Please visit his tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com to light a memorial candle or sign the guest book. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on May 24, 2020