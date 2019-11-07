Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Paul E. Vidal Obituary
Paul E. Vidal, 73, of Westport, husband of Carol A. (Gamache) Vidal, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Paul was a professor at Community College of Rhode Island, having earned his master's degree at Bridgewater State College. He was an Army Veteran. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife Carol to many far-flung places around the world. Paul was also an avid private pilot, a lifetime Patriots fan, and a self-described choco-holic. He relished a good snowstorm. He was curious about many different things including astronomy, photography, nature, and science. Besides his wife of 47 years, he leaves two children, Veronica Vidal Praeger, her husband Derek and their son Rudolf of Long Beach, CA, and Andrew Vincent Vidal, his wife Kristine and their children, Vincent and Juliet of E. Bridgewater; three siblings, Louise Lebreux and her husband Roland of Tiverton, Annette Therrien and her husband Eugene of Palm Bay, FL, Maurice Vidal and his wife Francoise Touchais of Rehoboth; a brother-in-law Peter Gamache and his wife Nancy of Plymouth; many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Edmond R. and Jeanne (Patry) Vidal. Visitation Friday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River. Funeral service Saturday 9:00 A.M. at the funeral home with burial following at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2019
