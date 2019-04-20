|
Paul F. Corcoran, Sr., 87 of Westport, MA passed away on April 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis T. (Capone) Corcoran. Born in Fall River, MA, he is predeceased by his father Frederick B. Corcoran, mother Mary (Kelly) Corcoran, and sisters Sr. Joseph Theresa (Noel) Corcoran and Brenda Corcoran. He is survived by his children and step-children: Paul F. Corcoran Jr., wife Christine of Richland Center, WI., Sheila A. Valero, husband Steven of Swansea, MA, Jennifer Corcoran, husband Thomas Radgowski of Dunedin, FL, James A. Burns, wife Joyce of Little Compton, and David M. Burns, wife Agnes of Fall River. His is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Kelley Corcoran and Kasey (Corcoran) Gerner, Richland Center, WI, Steven Valero, Arlington, VA; Jessica (Valero) Cabral and son Christian and daughter Lily, Timothy Valero, proudly serving in the USMC, Craig Burns and Jenna (Burns) DeBortoli and son Angelo IV. A 1950 graduate of BMC Durfee High School and Lawrence Academy, Paul received a Bachelors degree from St Anselms College and a Masters degree from Bridgewater State College. Paul spent his 39 year career as a teacher, first at De La Salle Academy in Newport, RI and then at Somerset High School, retiring in 1993. In addition to teaching he was a founding member of the student Co-op program and he successfully coached the golf team for several years. He took great pride in his students success. An avid golfer, Paul twice achieved a hole-in-one. He was a long-time member of the Acoaxet Golf Club in Westport and enjoyed spending summers at Elephant Rock Beach Club. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 22ndat St John the Baptist Church in Westport, MA. Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery in Westport, MA. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association at 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719 or www.southcoastvna.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Road, Westport, MA. To sign the guest book please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 20, 2019