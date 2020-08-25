Paul F. Medeiros, age 59, of Westport, passed away at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Judith (Cyr) Medeiros to whom he had been married for 41 years. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was the son of Hermano Medeiros and Urania (Guerreiro) Medeiros. Paul began work early in his life at Medeiross bakery which was founded and operated by his brothers. Paul went on to worked as a Batch Operator for Titleist for 15 years and for Globe Manufacturing for 20 years before his retirement. Paul loved being around people and was known for his infectious and boisterous laugh. He enjoyed spending Sundays watching football and was a devoted Yankees fan. Paul also enjoyed time playing poker and golfing with his friends. He also loved going on vacations with his wife and taking his grandchildren to Disney. Besides his devotion he felt for his family Paul had a special bond with his 'granddog Pedro' who he affectionately called Page. Although Paul claimed he did not like cats you would have never known by the way he made sure the outside cats were fed and the bond he had with his resue cat 'Punk'. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three children; Melanie Oliveira and her husband Michael of Somerset, Paul W. Medeiros of New Bedford and Crystal Martinez of Westport, five grandchildren; Autumn, Alissa and Austin Oliveira, Liam Medeiros and Malia Martinez, five siblings; Eddie, Charlie and Herman Medeiros, Alice Reveredo and Alda Mariotti, and his best friend who was more like a brother Michael Cote. Paul was predeceased by his brother Mario Medeiros. His visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 to 8pm in the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10am in Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. For online tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com