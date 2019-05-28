|
Paul Francis Miguel, 74, of Tiverton, RI, passed away after a short illness on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. He was the husband of Barbara (Pedro) Miguel. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Antone and Gloria (Doucette) Miguel. He earned his Bachelors Degree in Secondary Education in 1967 and went on to receive his Masters in Administration in 1971 both at Bridgewater State. Paul started his career in the Somerset School system at Chace St. School upon graduation from college in 1967. After 3 yrs. he transferred to South Middle School teaching English and reading. Spent some time as acting principal at Pottersville and held a combined vice-principle position at the junior high and North Elementary for more than 10years. Also served as a teacher of 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders in the elementary summer programs. In 1991 he served as acting principal at South School and after 18months was appointed principal retiring in that position in 2002. Paul was an avid Patriots Fan and in retirement, he enjoyed golf and was a long time member of the Fall River Country Club. Besides his wife of 52 years, Paul leaves his children Michael Miguel and his fianc Carrie Ann Gomes of Fall River and Jennifer Miguel and her fianc Richard Cashin of Cambridge. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time and taking care of his grandsons Ethan and Jonathan Miguel of Somerset. Paul is also survived by his sister Sandra DeGaetano and her husband Russell of Somerset as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. His funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday in the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. Donations in his memory may be made to Southcoast VNA, (Camp Angel Wings), 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719. For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 28, 2019