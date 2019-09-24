|
Paul J. Carey III, 57, of Westport passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was husband of Colleen (Amaral) Leonardo Carey. Born in Fall River, he was son of Kathleen (Roche) Carey of ME and the late Paul J. Carey, Jr. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Carey was a Fall River Police Officer for 20 years until his retirement. He was an avid racquetball player and loved ice fishing. Including his wife and mother, survivors include 3 sons: Bradley M. Desrosier of Westport, Jacob P. Leonardo of Westport and Seth Lubran of MD; a daughter: Kathy Ann Carey of VA; a brother: James Carey and his wife Maryann of ME; a sister: Barbara Low and her husband Eric of ME; 4 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport from 4-6:30 P.M immediately followed by a memorial service at 6:30 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice. com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 24, 2019