Paul J. McCormack, 73, of Fall River, husband of the late Ruth A. (Almeida) McCormack, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. A US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was the Supervisor at the Main Post Office in Providence for over 20 years. He loved going to the casinos. He leaves two daughters, Paula Michaud (husband David) and Lisa McCormack (husband Michael Mota); five grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jason (wife Nicole), Chaz, Morgan and Macy; three great-grandchildren, Chace, Sadie and Lillyana and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Eileen McCormack and the son of the late John and Rose Anna (Martel) McCormack. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 NOON with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.