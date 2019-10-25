|
Paul L. Menard, 63, of Middleborough, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. A food handler for Union Hospital, Cath- olic Memorial Home, TK O'Malley's and Venus de Milo, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a member of Boy Scout Troop 17 at the First Primitive Methodist Church and Boy Scout Troop 50 at St. Anne's. He is survived by his brother, Normand H. Menard, Jr., and his wife Anne Marie of Somerset, a niece (his Godchild) Kristen Anne (Menard) Scheller and her husband Jeffrey of Edgartown, a great-niece Taytum Rejeanne Scheller and a cousin Debra Cousineau. He was the son of the late Normand H. Sr., and Rejeanne G. (Boucher) Menard. His Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More Church. A visitation will be held prior to the mass in church from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 25, 2019