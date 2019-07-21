Home

Paul L. Sunderland

Paul L. Sunderland Obituary
Paul L. Sunderland, 93, of Westport, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, July 19, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Jean C. (Wordell) Sunderland. Mr. Sunderland was born in Fall River, son of the late Charles W. and Rosella (Cornell) Sunderland. A vet- eran of WWII, he served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany with the 329th Combat Engineer Battalion of the 104th (Timberwolf ) Infantry Division. He attended Harvard University, Brown University and Northeastern University attaining his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was also a Registered Professional Engineer. Prior to his retirement, he worked as Superintendent of Engineering for Montaup Electric Co., Somerset. Mr. Sunderland was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed attending Timberwolf reunions with his wife Jean and he loved spen- ding time with his family. Survivors along with his wife include his 3 sons: Marc A. Sunderland and his wife Priscilla of Barnstable, Ethan C. Sunderland and his wife Lillian of Griswold, CT and David P. Sunderland and his comp- anion Susan Brayton of Westport; 7 grandchildren: Paul and his wife Heather, Merrill and his fiancee Liz, Hannah and her husband Louis, Haley, Hilary, Kristen and her husband Joey and Cory; a great grandson: Christopher; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Charles, Herschel, Walter, and Helene Sunderland and Edna Belin. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Tuesday, at the funeral home, from 10-11 A.M., prior to the service. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019
