Paul M. Boyer, 99, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lucille (Barrette) Boyer. Paul was born in Fall River and was the son of the late Euclide Boyer and Antoinette (LaCroix) Boyer. Paul was a member of the first graduating class of Monsignor Prevost High School, class of 1938. He owned and operated the former Boyer Paper Company for many years until his retirement and was also employed at the Hub Mens Clothing Store for several years. Paul dedicated his life to his faith and family and was a lifelong communicant of St. Louis de France Church in Swansea where he volunteered his time as a Lecter and Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Over the Hill Gang The Somerset Lions and enjoyed sailing, playing golf and traveling with his wife. Later in life, Paul took on an enjoyment of the game of Cribbage and also drove for the American Cancer Society. Paul will be remembered as a patient, gentle and calming man who was truly one of a kind. He is survived by his children, Pauline Boyer of Columbia, South America, Colette Gifford of Attleboro, Diane Macedo and her husband Antonio of Raynham and Denise Costa and her husband Richard of Somerset; grandchildren, Michael Flores and his wife Brenda, Amy Young and her husband James, Michelle Oehmen and her husband Kenneth, Ashley Berthaume and her husband Andrew and Renee Coelho; great-grandchildren, Adam, Jonathan, Ryan, Sara and Tucker. He was the grandfather of the late Jason Macedo and great-grandfather of the late Selina Oehmen. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10am in St. Louis de France Church, 66 Buffington St. Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURH******* A Private burial will be held in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauls memory may be made to a local charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. To send a message to Pauls family please visit www. hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 29, 2020.