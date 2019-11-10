|
|
Paul M. L'Archevesque., 56, of, Chappelle Street, Seekonk, died peacefully on November 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his the loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Roberts) L'Archevesque. Born in Fall River, MA, a son of Yolanda M. (Lamarre) L'Archevesque of Barrington and the late Paul E. L'Archevesque, he lived in Seekonk for the past two and a half years. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington. Calling hours are Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2019