Paul R. Lariviere, age 71, of Fairhaven, MA, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Our Ladys Haven, Fairhaven, MA formerly of Fall River, MA. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Rene J. and Phyllis (Clark) Lariviere. Paul was a U.S. Army disabled veteran for about 20 years, since his last gainful employment. He was very active in and volunteered for Chapter 207, Westport, MA, whenever help was needed or requested and he was a very avid and loyal New England sports fan. Paul was the brother of Anne Marie Belanger & husband Russell of Swansea, Richard John Lariviere of Fall River and the late David J. & William E. Lariviere. He was also survived by three nieces, two nephews and one great nephew. Due to the current events, the family has chosen to have a celebration of Pauls life at a later date, when safe to do so. Arrangements are entrusted with the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolences to the family, or a memory of Paul in our online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com The family would like to thank the staff at Our Ladys Haven for the care and compassion Paul received for almost 8 years.
Published in The Herald News on May 29, 2020.