Paul Rene Vaillancourt, 72, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Fall River, MA on February 9, 1948 to Lauretta (Paquette) and Ernest P. Vaillancourt. Paul graduated from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1966. Paul served in the United States Army in Vietnam as a combat engineer. Paul worked as a career cabinet maker with A.H. Leeming and Sons, William Bloom and Sons, Laureanno and Sons, and Furmans. He was a member of the Local 94 RI and Local 1305 MA Carpenters Union. Besides his loving wife of 48 years, Pamela (Ciosek) Vaillancourt, he is survived by his son, Keith Vaillancourt (wife Jennifer) of Swansea and his daughter Karen Jordan (husband Andrew) of Somerset. His three grandchildren, Zoe and Zachary Vaillancourt and Melanie Jordan were the light of his life. He is also survived by his brothers, Andre P. Vaillancourt of Madison, WI, Gerard E. Vaillancourt (wife Joan) of Reading, MA and Diane M. Stafford (husband William) of Buzzards Bay, MA. and several nieces and nephews. Paul enjoyed entertaining, having family and friends fill their house with laughter and love. His warm personality was welcoming and gained him a huge circle of friends. Paul loved to travel, gamble and watch his grandchildren play sports. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 a.m., from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial with military honors will follow in the Polish National Catholic Cemetery in Fall River. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 9 -10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans (NECHV), 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02284. To light a memorial candle, sign the online register or for directions visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 16, 2020