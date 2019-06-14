|
|
Paul T. Hague, age 72, of Fall River passed away on Saturday June 8th, 2019. He was the husband of Donna (OConnell) Hague and son of the late James and Jane (Henley) Hague. Paul was an electrician for Tillotson Rubber, a U.S. Vietnam Veteran, a member of the D.A.V. and the New Bedford Rod and Gun Club. He also enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Thomas Hague, Matthew Hague (wife Wendy), and Amanda Harper, siblings James and David Hague, grandchildren: Horacio and Quincy Harper, and Emily and Wyatt Hague, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Alan Hague. His funeral service will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, INC. 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Monday, June 17th at 10:00 A.M. Interment in MA National Cemetery at Bourne. Calling hours are on Sunday June 16th from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 14, 2019