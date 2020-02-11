|
Paul T. Medeiros, 77 of Swansea, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 with his beloved family by his side. Paul was the loving husband to Lorraine (Perry) Medeiros of 50 years and the son of the late Gil F. & Hilda (Pavao) Medeiros. Prior to retiring, Paul worked as a Materials Manager for Raytheon and was a parishioner of St. Dominics Church and a past coach, manager, & division director for the Swansea Independent Baseball League. Paul was also a volunteer at Catholic Memorial Home with the Activities Dept. for many years. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children: Karen Megna (husband James) and Matthew Medeiros (wife Nicole) all of Swansea; his beloved grandchildren: Joshua & Kaitlyn Megna and Abigail & Emma Medeiros; his sister: Joan Hoy of Somerset. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Pauls memory to the Activities Dept., c/o Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave., Fall River, MA 02720. Pauls funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, Feb. 13th here at 9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the S.S. Margaret & Mary Chapel of Catholic Memorial Home at 10:30 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, F.R. Calling hours on Wednesday, Feb. 12th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 11, 2020