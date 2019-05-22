|
Paul W. Stretch Dormer, 61, of Tiverton, RI passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He had been employ- ed by Monroe Electric for many years. Paul was a motorcycle enthusiast. He cherished time spent with family and friends. He was the son of the late William H. and Ruth J. (Sunderland) Dormer, the fianc of 16 years to Donna (Watts) Hemingway of Tiverton; the stepfather of Ryan Hemingway of Tiverton; the brother of Ann Hussey (husband Gregory) of Swansea; the son-in-law of Janice Watts of Fall River and the late George Watts; the uncle of many nieces and nephews including Samantha and Sydney Hussey. He also leaves many devoted friends from The Grove and his faithful companions Dori and Coco. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. Fall River. Funeral service at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Judes Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2019