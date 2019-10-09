|
Paula P. (Souza) Peloso 90, of Tiverton, RI passed away on Oct 5th, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Peloso. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paula (Eckardt) and Manuel B. Souza. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Mary D. Souza. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for Aetna Life and Casualty as a Coder. She is survived by a son, Ronald Edge and 2 daughters Kitty Lynne Franklin and Anne Marie St. Arnauld, along with her husband, Brian. She was the mother of the late Maxine Edge. She also leaves 3 grandchildren Katherine, Jami and Blith along with 4 great grandchildren as well as other cousins, nieces & nephews. In addition, she leaves a niece Nancy Willett and her husband Kent and daughter Sara. Private Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 9, 2019