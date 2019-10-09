Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
For more information about
Paula Peloso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Peloso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula P. Peloso


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula P. Peloso Obituary
Paula P. (Souza) Peloso 90, of Tiverton, RI passed away on Oct 5th, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Peloso. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paula (Eckardt) and Manuel B. Souza. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Mary D. Souza. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for Aetna Life and Casualty as a Coder. She is survived by a son, Ronald Edge and 2 daughters Kitty Lynne Franklin and Anne Marie St. Arnauld, along with her husband, Brian. She was the mother of the late Maxine Edge. She also leaves 3 grandchildren Katherine, Jami and Blith along with 4 great grandchildren as well as other cousins, nieces & nephews. In addition, she leaves a niece Nancy Willett and her husband Kent and daughter Sara. Private Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now