Paulette M. (Pelletier) Couture, 63, of Swansea, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was employed by Health First, Fall River and was a graduate of Bishop Gerard High School and Fisher Junior College. She was the loving wife of George Couture, the daughter of Idola (Desrosiers) Pelletier and the late Adrien J. Pelletier; sister of Donna M. Kornreich (husband Samuel); stepmother of Gregory Couture, step-grandmother of Kylee Couture; aunt of Jacob Kornreich (wife Alicia) and Stephanie Unger (husband Greg); great-aunt of Taylor Kornreich. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins. Private arrangements are entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 11, 2020.