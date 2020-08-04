Pauline A. Fiore, formerly of Somerset, MA, Fall River, MA and North Port, FL passed away on July 25, 2020 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Everett L. Fiore and the daughter of the late Ida (Proulx) Rapoza and the late John Rapoza. She leaves two sons, Douglas E. (Deborah) Fiore of Swansea, MA and Michael J. (Ginger) Fiore of Charlotte, NC, two granddaughters, Isabelle A. Fiore of Sudbury, MA and Emma L. Fiore of Amherst, MA. She also leaves a brother, Ernest Rapoza (Christine) of Tiverton, RI. She was predeceased by her brothers Edward Rapoza and John Rapoza. After graduating from B.M.C. Durfee High School, class of 1955, Pauline worked at the Fall River Electric Light Company (now National Grid). She returned to work as a secretary at the South Middle, North Middle and Somerset High Schools. Later, she became an administrative assistant at Bristol Community College where she earned her Associate Degree. During this time, she received her real estate license and worked for the former Carousel Properties. She had a zest for life and loved to travel. Her trips included Hawaii, England, Ireland, Italy, Bermuda, Jamaica, Alaska and the Grand Canyon. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be planned in the next few weeks. If you are so inclined, please consider donating in Paulines name to the Alzheimers foundation of America https://alzfdn. org/support-us/donate/ For online guest book, please visit OlsonParent.com
.