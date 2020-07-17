Pauline A. (Tetrault) Smith, age 78, of Dighton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Country Gardens, Swansea. She was the wife of Kenneth F. Smith to whom she had been married to for 57 years. Born in Fall River, | she was the daughter of the late Theodore Tetrault and Annette E. (Desilets) Tetrault. A graduate of Somerset High School, Class of 1960, Pauline was employed by the Town of Somerset as a clerk in the assessors office and took classes at UMASS in assessing. She was promoted to assistant assessor and went on to complete the prescribed requirements for designation as a Massachusetts Accredited Assessor (MAA). Pauline continued taking more courses in assessing and in 1988 she took on the responsibilities as a full time assessor. In May of 1989, she ran for seat on the Somerset Housing Authority and won the election. She worked for 37 years before her retirement in 2010. A former resident of Somerset, Pauline and Kenneth moved to Dighton in 1990. Pauline was elected as an assessor in Dighton for many years. A gifted pianist, she played and sang in choirs at St. Peters Church in Dighton working with the 45 week club for years before St. Peters closing. She became a member of the Dighton Community Church where she also sang in the choir and worked with many committees, even serving as past treasurer. Pauline was a gifted artist and her work can be found in the halls and rooms of Country Gardens where she had been a resident the past five years. Pauline was fond of animals, having many dogs over time and doing volunteer work as well as donating to many organizations. Besides her devoted husband, Pauline is survived by several cousins. Her funeral services will be private and are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paulines honor may be made to, Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721, Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care, 500 Cummings Park, Ste. 6300, Woburn, MA 01801 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com