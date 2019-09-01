Home

Pauline E. (LaFerriere) Rodrigues, 83, of Somerset passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the wife of 56 years to Serafim Rodrigues. Pauline grew up in Fall River, and graduated from the Jesus Mary Academy in Fall River. She worked as a customer service representative for the phone company for 30 years before retiring. Pauline enjoyed bowling, and spending time with her family. She was an avid environmental activist, and was a member of the National Telephone Company Retirees. Along with her husband, Pauline is survived by her two sons; Jeff Rodrigues of Digh- ton, and Michael Rodrigues of Somerset, and a sister; Janet Jussaume of Somerset. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Rodrigues and siblings; Raymond Castonguay, Lucille Lagasse, and Marie Claire Falls. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St, Somerset followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10am at St. Thomas Moore Church 386 Luther Ave, Somerset. Burial to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber at www.danafarber.org For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 1, 2019
