|
|
Pauline (Perry) Farias, age 93, who resided at Somerset Ridge Center since 2012, passed away there on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from complications of COVID/19. Pauline was the wife of the late Joseph Farias. Born in Dartmouth, she was one of 14 children of the late Joseph & Olive (Cabral) Perry. She lived in Fall River for many years before moving back to Dartmouth in 1993. After raising her five children, Pauline worked as a Jewelry Assembler for Spouting Whale Mfg. and was a past parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Dartmouth. Pauline loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a former member of the South End Golden Agers and the Mount Carmel Senior Club in Dartmouth. Pauline is survived by her children: Joseph Farias Jr. (wife Ann) of Tiverton, RI, Roger Farias (late wife Marie) of Assonet, Elaine Pacheco (husband David) of Fall River, Janet Farias (husband Richard) of Mansfield, Richard Farias (wife Jocelyne) of Somerset; a sister Helen Craig of New Bedford, 11 Grandchildren; 9 Great Grandchildren; many Nieces and Nephews. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Somerset Ridge who cared for her all these years, especially during the last two weeks. Due to Current State Restrictions, Pauline's funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family. To send the family expressions of sympathy, kindly go to http://www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangement are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2020