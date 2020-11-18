Pauline I. (Landry) Astle, 84, of Westport passed away November 16, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. She was the wife of the late Daniel C. Astle, Sr. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Alcide and Florence (Lebeau) Landry. Mrs. Astle had worked as a Bookkeeper for many years at Daves Tire, Quaker Fabric and various automotive shops. She was a devout Catholic having spent most her life as a communicant of the former Notre Dame Church before moving onto Holy Name Church. She had served as a CCD Teacher and Eucharistic Minister for both churches as well as singing in their choirs. She was a member of the Allegro Choir as well. In earlier years, she had enjoyed attending car shows with her late husband, crossword puzzles and playing cards. She had lived a simple life, only requiring the company of her family and friends to make her happy. Survivors include her children: Daniel Astle, Jr. (wife, Susan) of Fall River, Steven Astle of Westport and Melanie Beach( husband, Scott) of Melbourne, FL; her sisters: Ann Hicks of Corpus Christi, TX and Jacqueline Paskowski of Somerset; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jeannette Dickey and Conrad Landry. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9 AM from South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Holy Name Church, Hanover Street Fall River. Cremation will follow. Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 19, 202 from 4-7 PM. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com
