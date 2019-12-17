|
Pauline L. (Kulig) Moniz, age 83, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Moniz and daughter of the late Alfred and Elsie (Dutra) Kulig Sr. Pauline loved spending time with her family and friends, she worked at Louis Hand for many years and was a member of the ILGWU. She also worked at the Swansea Mall Customer Service desk until her retirement. A friend of Bill W., she dedicated her life to working with people who battled alcohol and drug abuse and volunteered in various battered women shelters. She is survived by her children: Michael Moniz (wife Karen), Suzanne Mello (husband Jim), Dennis Moniz (wife Becky) and Karen Souza (husband Dave), sister: Eleanor Marceau, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Alfred Kulig Jr. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, December 19th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian burial Holy Name Church at 10 A.M. Internment is private. Calling hours on Wednesday, December 18th from 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the PO Box 96011 Washington D.C.20090-6011 https://www.alz.org/help-support. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 17, 2019