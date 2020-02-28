The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
St Anthony of Padua Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Marshall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Marshall Obituary
Pauline Marshall, 99, widow of William Marshall, passed away 2/26 at Kimwell Nursing Home. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Manuel & Jacinta (Monte) Ferreira, she was employed in the local textile industry for many years and worked as a F.R. school system lunch lady (retiring from Spencer Borden). She leaves: a son, William Marshall Jr (wife Karen) of Homer, Alaska; of Fall River; a granddaughter, Elise Christian of Texas; a niece/caregiver, Pauline Garnett (husband Neil) of Westport; 2 nephews, Paul Ferreira of Fall River, Thomas Ferreira of Attleboro; several grandnieces/nephews & a great grandniece. Sister of the late Joseph, Frank, Manuel Jr. & Vensalau Ferreira. Funeral Sat 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. No calling hours Fri. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Anthony of Padua Church, 48 16 th St, Fall River, MA 02723. To be sure the family receives condolences / tributes you wish to submit online, do not go through any source other than the funeral home website directly at: www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now