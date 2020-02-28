|
|
Pauline Marshall, 99, widow of William Marshall, passed away 2/26 at Kimwell Nursing Home. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Manuel & Jacinta (Monte) Ferreira, she was employed in the local textile industry for many years and worked as a F.R. school system lunch lady (retiring from Spencer Borden). She leaves: a son, William Marshall Jr (wife Karen) of Homer, Alaska; of Fall River; a granddaughter, Elise Christian of Texas; a niece/caregiver, Pauline Garnett (husband Neil) of Westport; 2 nephews, Paul Ferreira of Fall River, Thomas Ferreira of Attleboro; several grandnieces/nephews & a great grandniece. Sister of the late Joseph, Frank, Manuel Jr. & Vensalau Ferreira. Funeral Sat 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 9. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. No calling hours Fri. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Anthony of Padua Church, 48 16 th St, Fall River, MA 02723. To be sure the family receives condolences / tributes you wish to submit online, do not go through any source other than the funeral home website directly at: www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2020