Pauline McGough 83 of Fall River, MA passed away on August 9th, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born to the late Omer and Jeannette Godbout on February 15, 1937 in Fall River, MA She graduated from Jesus Marie Academy in 1955. She was a certified nursing assistant at St. Annes Hospital for 27 years. She is survived by three children: David Olivier, Denis Olivier, and Joanne Cunha (Robert). Four Grandchildren, Heather Olivier, Tyler Olivier, Samantha Cunha, Jillian Cunha, and two great Granddaughter, Sophia and Stella. In addition, one brother Marcel Godbout (Aida) and one sisterMariette Howlnd ( Mark). Several nieces and nephews. Pauline was an avid reader who spent many days at Horseneck Beach. She enjoyed spending time with her family and touched many lives with her kind heart and sassy personality. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and stunning of fashion. She loved cats and her many conversations with her dear friends. At Paulines request her remains will be donated to the University of Massachusetts Medical School for the advancement of Science. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store