Pauline Oliveira, 85, wife of Lafayette Oliveira, Jr, died Wed 7/24/19 at home. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Arthur & Gertrude (Bedard) Bernier, she lived in Somerset for the past 47 years. She worked at the former Data Packaging of Somerset and also at the former Weintraub. She liked to knit, crochet, read and work on crossword puzzles and other games. She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach, and loved her pets. Besides her husband, of 63 years, she leaves: a daughter, Catherine Oliveira of Somerset; 2 sisters-in-law, Lydia Andrews & Mary Rose both of Fall River; and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service 4 pm Sunday at Silva-Faria SOMERSET Funeral Home, 84 County St, Somerset, during calling hours 3-5. Omit flowers. Donations to Diabetes Assoc c/o People Inc, 4 S Main St, Fall River MA 02721. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on July 27, 2019