Pauline Pickup
Pauline (Desmarias) Pickup, 92, of Somerset, passed away in Fall River on Monday May 18, 2020. She was the widow of Elmer Pickup. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Gamache (husband Ronald), three grandchildren, Sally Gamache McKinnon (husband Jamie), Emily Gamache and Daniel Gamache. Mrs. Pickup leaves two sisters, Julie Farias and Rita LaRoche (husband Carl). She was the sister of the late Georgette Desmarais and Henriette Levesque. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pickup also leaves behind her beloved shih tzu, Fenway. Mrs. Pickup was an accomplished seamstress and, like many young women of her generation, she worked in local sewing shops, crafting clothing. Setting her goals higher, Pauline put herself through hairdressing school, moved to Somerset, and opened Paulines House of Beauty, which she ran for many years. When she retired from the salon, she became a decorator and seamstress for the Venus de Milo, designing and sewing everything from the giant curtains in its windows to chair backs and busboys' uniforms. As an avid bingo player, Pauline frequented Foxwoods Casino, however her greatest love was for her grandchildren. At family gatherings she could always be counted on to announce "No ones talking while the flavor lasts." And whenever a member of her family was leaving, she would counsel them to, "Go slow." A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at St.Thomas More Church, Somerset. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the Sacred Heart/Holy Name Food Pantry c/o Holy Name Church 709 Hanover St., Fall River, MA 02726. Arrangements are entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
