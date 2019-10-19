|
Pauline R. (Raymond) Pelletier, 90, of Westport, formerly of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving her family. She was the wife of the late Reginald J. Reggie Pelletier. Pauline was born in Fall River the daughter of the late Adrien G. and Lena (Denicourt) Raymond. She was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School class of 1947. Mrs. Pelletier was a dental assistant for Dr. M.B. Golden in Fall River and later she became the office manager at the Pavao and Kilroy Dental Practice, retiring many years ago. Pauline cherished her family, enjoyed bird watching, music, reading, gardening, going to the beach, being outdoors, traveling and also was a gifted pianist. Survivors are three daughters: Louise P. Hill and her husband Maurice of Westport; Robin E. Pelletier of Westport; Nancy J. Toolin and her husband Michael of Westport; three sons: Mark T. Pelletier and his wife Sharon of Tiverton; Thomas R. Pelletier and his companion Mary Thornton of Westport; Scott R. Pelletier and his wife Judy of Columbia, MD; fifteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. Calling Hours for Mrs. Pelletier will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-5pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. A Mass of Christian burial for Pauline will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10am in Saint John the Baptist Church, 945 Main Road, Westport. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, directly to the church. Burial to follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Southcoast VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019