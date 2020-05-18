|
Pauline (Mendonca) Trindade, 89 of Fall River entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2020. Pauline is the wife of the late Irenieu 'Duke' Trindade. A life long resident of Fall River she is the daughter of the late John and Georgina Mendonca. Mrs. Trindade was a former employee of the Fall River Knitting Mills. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Pauline was always the life of the party with a smile that lit up a room. Survivors include: Daughter Daria Avila and her husband Raymond of Fall River, daughter Nadine Trindade of Somerset and son Timothy Trindade and wife Debra of Somerset. In addition to her children she leaves behind her granddaughter Deirdre (Avila) Patillo and husband Gregory of Fall River along with several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her siblings: John Mendonca, Edward Mendonca, Dennis Mendonca, George Mendonca, Mary Camara, Emily Costa, Jean Silvia and Hilda Pereira. Due to state restrictions, private arrangements are entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on May 18, 2020