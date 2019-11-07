|
Pearl Gerstenzang Markell, age 95, of Fall River passed away on October 20, 2019. She was known by her friends by the name Penny. She was the wife of the late Edward Markell born in New Bedford, MA January 10, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rebecca (Blume) Gerstenzang. She was a long time resident of Fall River, MA. She is survived by a sister Sylvia Gerstenzang Gilson and a brother Burton M.Gerstenzang. She had two children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She graduated from New Bedford High School with honors and from Cornell University with honors with a bachelors degree in speech and drama. She was active in the Fall River Theatre Group. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the Fall River Templebeth EL Choir for many years. She provided entertainment for many local groups. She also played the piano and was an avid reader. Contributions can be made to the or Temple Beth EL in Fall River, MA..
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2019