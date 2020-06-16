Pearl M. LePage
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services were held for Pearl M. (Gordon) LePage, 86, of Fall River who passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Morton Hospital. Mrs. LePage was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Abraham and Bella (Lima) Gordon and had lived for most of her life in Fall River. She was the sister of the late Douglas Dougie Gordon. Pearl was employed as a salesclerk with the Xtra Mart Convenience Stores until her retirement. Survivors include her daughter: Valerie Fernandes of Lynn; 4 grandchildren: Jodie, Ricky, Ashley, Shawn; 7 great grandchildren: Amber, Abigail, Fritz Big Guy, Jayden, Kolden, London, Mason; a daughter-in-law Sylvia and 4 nephews. Private services were entrusted to BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA. www.boykomemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
709 Broadway
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 678-5121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved