Services were held for Pearl M. (Gordon) LePage, 86, of Fall River who passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Morton Hospital. Mrs. LePage was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Abraham and Bella (Lima) Gordon and had lived for most of her life in Fall River. She was the sister of the late Douglas Dougie Gordon. Pearl was employed as a salesclerk with the Xtra Mart Convenience Stores until her retirement. Survivors include her daughter: Valerie Fernandes of Lynn; 4 grandchildren: Jodie, Ricky, Ashley, Shawn; 7 great grandchildren: Amber, Abigail, Fritz Big Guy, Jayden, Kolden, London, Mason; a daughter-in-law Sylvia and 4 nephews. Private services were entrusted to BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway, Fall River, MA. www.boykomemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 16, 2020.