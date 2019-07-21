The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Resources
More Obituaries for Pedro Correia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pedro M. Correia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro M. Correia Obituary
Pedro M Correia, 75, husband of Connie (Farias) Correia, died Thurs 7/18 at home after a long illness. Born in St Michael Azores, son of the late Tomaz & Paula (Sousa) de Oliveira, he emigrated to Fall River in 1972. He worked at Advanced Cast Products of Easton, MA for over 30 years, and enjoyed music and sports. Besides his wife, he leaves: 2 sons, Peter M. Correia (wife Beth) and Joseph E. Correia (wife Maryann McAulay-Correia) both of Fall River; 6 siblings, Emanuel de Oliveira, Laudalina Cambra, Dora DaRosa, Zita Pacheco, Ana Rodrigues & Lillianna Oliveira all of Fall River; 2 grandchildren, Jaimie Correia & Joseph Correia Jr; a great granddaughter, Star Cabral; many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 6-8 www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now