|
|
Pedro M Correia, 75, husband of Connie (Farias) Correia, died Thurs 7/18 at home after a long illness. Born in St Michael Azores, son of the late Tomaz & Paula (Sousa) de Oliveira, he emigrated to Fall River in 1972. He worked at Advanced Cast Products of Easton, MA for over 30 years, and enjoyed music and sports. Besides his wife, he leaves: 2 sons, Peter M. Correia (wife Beth) and Joseph E. Correia (wife Maryann McAulay-Correia) both of Fall River; 6 siblings, Emanuel de Oliveira, Laudalina Cambra, Dora DaRosa, Zita Pacheco, Ana Rodrigues & Lillianna Oliveira all of Fall River; 2 grandchildren, Jaimie Correia & Joseph Correia Jr; a great granddaughter, Star Cabral; many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 6-8 www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019