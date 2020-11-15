Pedro M Silva, 70, of Fall River, husband of Rosa (Miranda) Silva, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wed 11/11. Born in Baixa da Banheira, Portugal, son of the late Pedro Silva and Felisbela da Conceicao Fernandes, he lived in Fall River for the past 35 years. A shipfitter for many years, retiring in 2010, he loved fishing, animals and music. A skilled carpenter and inventor, he enjoyed building and creating useful gadgets and furniture for his family. Besides his wife, of 50 years, he leaves: 2 daughters, Sandra Rodrigues (husband Tony) and Andrea Gomes (late husband Eduardo) both of Fall River; a sister, Teresa Silva of England; 4 grandchildren, Andre Rodrigues, Kelsey Rodrigues, Emma Gomes, and Gianna Gomes; many nieces and nephews. Calling Hour in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, Monday 9:30am-10:30am. Mask-wearing (covering both nose & mouth) and distancing required. Private prayer service in funeral home to follow. Memorial Mass is planned for a later date. Due to the pandemic, those with flu-like symptoms or compromised health are kindly urged to convey sympathy online or by mail. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Unit at Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Avenue Fall River, MA 02720. To ensure that family receive online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
