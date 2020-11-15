1/1
Pedro M. Silva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pedro M Silva, 70, of Fall River, husband of Rosa (Miranda) Silva, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wed 11/11. Born in Baixa da Banheira, Portugal, son of the late Pedro Silva and Felisbela da Conceicao Fernandes, he lived in Fall River for the past 35 years. A shipfitter for many years, retiring in 2010, he loved fishing, animals and music. A skilled carpenter and inventor, he enjoyed building and creating useful gadgets and furniture for his family. Besides his wife, of 50 years, he leaves: 2 daughters, Sandra Rodrigues (husband Tony) and Andrea Gomes (late husband Eduardo) both of Fall River; a sister, Teresa Silva of England; 4 grandchildren, Andre Rodrigues, Kelsey Rodrigues, Emma Gomes, and Gianna Gomes; many nieces and nephews. Calling Hour in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, Monday 9:30am-10:30am. Mask-wearing (covering both nose & mouth) and distancing required. Private prayer service in funeral home to follow. Memorial Mass is planned for a later date. Due to the pandemic, those with flu-like symptoms or compromised health are kindly urged to convey sympathy online or by mail. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Unit at Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Avenue Fall River, MA 02720. To ensure that family receive online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Prayer Service
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved