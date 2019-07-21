Peter C. Travers, age 65, of Swansea, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Manuel and Irene (Wawriw) Travers. A graduate of Diman Regional High School, Class of 1972, he was the owner and operator of Negus Lumber for 48 years, before retiring in 2015. A self-taught and talented avid musician, he played the guitar, bass, drums and piano and was a member of the Fats Four Band. Peter was a member of the Swansea Historical Society and was a well-known town history buff. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding his dirt bike. He is survived by two sons, Brandon Travers and his girlfriend Megan Drown and Cody Travers and his girlfriend Kayla Cabral; four brothers, John Travers and his wife Lee, Michael Travers and his wife Claire, Paul Travers and his wife Carol and Mark Travers and his wife Stephanie; one sister, Patricia Travers and her husband Daniel; one step-granddaughter, Christina Gariepy; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Patricia E. (Hamm) Travers. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by his funeral mass at 10:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Visiting hours, Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the , 36 Cameron Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140-1102. For tributes or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on July 21, 2019