Peter F. DArrigo, 91, of Fall River passed away July 23, 2019 at the Somerset Ridge Center. He was the loving husband of the late Alice (Pimental) DArrigo. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Peter DArrigo. Mr. DArrigo was a 33-year retiree of the United States Navy, serving during WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Following retirement, he had worked as a Marina Manager at the Navy Marina in Newport, RI. He was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church and was a member of the VFW Post 4478 in Middletown, American Legion Post 301 in Swansea, Fleet Reserve Post 72 in Fall River, Elks Club 104 of Newport and Am. Vets Post 60 in Fall River. He enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his son: Glenn J. DArrigo and his wife Paula of Fall River; his grandchildren: Alice, Jason, Jennifer and Jeffrey; his great grandchildren: Shelby, Jack, Lucas and Greyson; several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late James DArrigo and Peter F. DArrigo, Jr. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, July 27, 209 at 9 AM at South Coat Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St., Fall River, MA 02723 followed by interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincents Home Emergency Childrens Fund, 2425 Highland Avenue, Fall River, MA 0720. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 25, 2019