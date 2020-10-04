Pete gave us the opportunity of a lifetime for which we will always be grateful. I went to work for Gripnail in 1988 when I first met Pete. We went to lunch, and although I was going to be his rep on the West Coast, he liked that I was a New England boy. In 1990, Pete came out to Northern California where we live. We visited customers then drove over the mountains to Reno where he was meeting up with his buddies to go to the Reno Air Races (the real reason for the trip). On that drive over the mountains we talked about our business and future opportunities. Within two weeks he called and asked me if I would be interested in representing his three companies, Gripnail, Amtak and ES Products, on an independent basis. That set in motion a career path we never would have dreamed of, having our own independent rep business. In a few weeks on November 1 will be our 30th Anniversary. We will hoist a couple and toast Pete with gratitude and appreciation for how we got started. Thank you Pete! We will never forget. Sincerely, Mike & Patti Carey

Mike Carey

Friend