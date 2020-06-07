Peter J. Cisek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter John Cisek, 77, originally of Fall River, passed away on 22 May 2020 of lung cancer in his Everett, WA home. Son of John and Estelle Cisek, and brother to June OBrien, he graduated from Southeastern Mass University in 1970 and entered the US Navy.Commander Cisek was a 24-year Navy veteran who served aboard a total of five ships and on numerous staffs. His service included time in-country Vietnam as the O-I-C of a Riverine Combat Unit. Additionally, while stationed aboard USS Keppler (DD765) and USS John R. Craig (DD885) he served on the gun line in Vietnamese waters. Prior to retiring, he had transited both the Panama and Suez Canals and circumnavigated the world. After retiring, he was admitted to the California Bar in 1988 and practiced law for a short time in San Diego, CA. Married to a Naval Officer, he moved with his wife to Bremerhaven, Germany and then Everett in support of her career. Upon her retirement in 2006, the two of them sailed up and down the east coast and crossed the Atlantic to the Mediterranean | fulfilling a lifelong dream. After sailing back from the Mediterranean, they returned to their Everett home in 2017. In addition to his wife of 37 years, Annette, Pete is survived by his daughters: Cindi, Kimberly, and Traci plus five grandchildren: Andres, Amaya, Reese, Kyle and Joelle. There will be only private services to honor the man and celebrate his life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved