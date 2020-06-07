Peter John Cisek, 77, originally of Fall River, passed away on 22 May 2020 of lung cancer in his Everett, WA home. Son of John and Estelle Cisek, and brother to June OBrien, he graduated from Southeastern Mass University in 1970 and entered the US Navy.Commander Cisek was a 24-year Navy veteran who served aboard a total of five ships and on numerous staffs. His service included time in-country Vietnam as the O-I-C of a Riverine Combat Unit. Additionally, while stationed aboard USS Keppler (DD765) and USS John R. Craig (DD885) he served on the gun line in Vietnamese waters. Prior to retiring, he had transited both the Panama and Suez Canals and circumnavigated the world. After retiring, he was admitted to the California Bar in 1988 and practiced law for a short time in San Diego, CA. Married to a Naval Officer, he moved with his wife to Bremerhaven, Germany and then Everett in support of her career. Upon her retirement in 2006, the two of them sailed up and down the east coast and crossed the Atlantic to the Mediterranean | fulfilling a lifelong dream. After sailing back from the Mediterranean, they returned to their Everett home in 2017. In addition to his wife of 37 years, Annette, Pete is survived by his daughters: Cindi, Kimberly, and Traci plus five grandchildren: Andres, Amaya, Reese, Kyle and Joelle. There will be only private services to honor the man and celebrate his life.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 7, 2020.