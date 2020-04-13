|
Peter Paul Bubluski, passed away on April 9, 2020, surrounded by family in his home. Son of the late Peter P. and Margret M. (O'Donnell) Bubluski, brother of Jerry Lusk and the late Daniel Bubluski and Barbara Kizik, and beloved husband of Jean M. (Friedlander) Bubluski of 31 years. Paul told spellbinding tales of his childhood in Brighton, MA. As a young man he joined the Army National Guard. Later, he worked as a construction equipment parts and service salesman. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 4. Through it all, his family came first. His life was adorned by family and friends from far and wide, including folks from Little Compton, R.I., where he bodysurfed and sang over the crackle of campfires. From his Valentine St. home, Paul fixed "snack-a-roos" and snuck scoops of ice cream in the kitchen. He was happiest beside his wife, Jean; they shared an unfathomable love. In retirement, his work became their home. "Hellos" from passer-byes often interrupted his yardwork. That seemed true everywhere he went. Paul was magnetically comforting. Recently, he displayed his life-defining strength, overcoming a variety of health challenges. Through it all, the spirit that sparkled in his blue eyes never faded. He loved deeply through the end; that love echoes eternally. Paul is survived by a loving family, and friends too extensive to list wholly. They include his two daughters, Janis M. Guerreiro (husband Kevin) of Fairhaven, MA, and Kerry Ann Bubluski Riordan (husband Kevin) of Burlington, CT, two sons, Paul Bubluski (wife Kylee) of Selah, WA, and Brian Bubluski (wife Jennifer) of Norfolk, MA, six grandchildren, Charlie, Bergen, Jocelyn, Lilly, Lindsey, and Matthew, and his extended family of Sally T. Friedlander (mother-in-law). Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 13, 2020