|
|
Philip Russell Cornell, 83 of Little Compton, RI, December 26, 2019. Husband of Meredith (Wildes) Cornell. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Smith Neck Friends Meeting, S. Dartmouth, at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Friday at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 5-8 P.M. Interment will be private. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Smith Neck Society of Friends, Dartmouth Historical & Arts Society, Inc., 1205 Russell Mills Rd., Dartmouth, MA 02748. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 31, 2019