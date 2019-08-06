Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
For more information about
Phoebie Czajka
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish
951 Stafford Rd
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phoebie Czajka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phoebie J. Czajka


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phoebie J. Czajka Obituary
Phoebie Joyce Czajka, age 71, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St Annes hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Francis Frank Peter Czajka. Phoebies funeral will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River 10:00AM. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneralhome. com. Online guestbook also available
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phoebie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now