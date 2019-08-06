|
|
Phoebie Joyce Czajka, age 71, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St Annes hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Francis Frank Peter Czajka. Phoebies funeral will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd., Fall River 10:00AM. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneralhome. com. Online guestbook also available
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 6, 2019